|
|
Margaret A. Gitski, 73 years, of Whitehall, died Thursday October 31st, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Joe Gitski and celebrated 49 years of marriage this past July. Born in Fullerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Hughes) Brezina.
Margaret was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked for J.C. Penny for many years before retiring. Most of all, she loved their trips to Myrtle Beach and spending time with her family. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by many.
Surviving along with her husband Joe are her children, daughter Tracy Perl and husband Kevin and son Jay Gitski and wife Linda; brothers Paul and Michael; sisters Dolores Breitfeld, Suzanne Saylor and Theresa Schwenk; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kyle, Dylan, Jocelyn, Trevor, Taylor and Brianna; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Yapsuga.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Wednesday November 6th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewings will be from 7-8:30pm Tuesday November 5th and 10:30-11:30am Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019