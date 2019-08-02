|
|
Margaret A. (Lutz) Jacobson, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her residence on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Walter A. Jacobson who passed in 2004. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Edna (Kistler) Lutz. Margaret faithfully served her community volunteering at the Trinity Episcopal soup kitchen for over 20 years. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending monthly book group meetings.
SURVIVORS: Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Robert Jacobson and wife Joan of Pensacola, FL and Michael Jacobson Sr. and wife Marie of Bethlehem, PA; son-in-law Ronald Crawford of Holbrook, NY; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Matthew, Bradley, Stephanie and Thomas, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Crawford; brother, Merle Lutz; and sisters, Dolores Deiter and husband, Henry; Evelyn Moore and husband, Russell; and Ruth Moore and husband, Jack.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 2540 Center Street, Bethlehem 18017 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019