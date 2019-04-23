Margaret "Peggy" A. Kertsmar, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Margaret B. (Elias) and Albert Kertsmar.Peggy worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 42 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, ceramics, going to the casino with her great nephews, entertaining and cooking. She was a kind and loving woman who loved her family and would do anything for them. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Joanne Huertas and her husband, Trinidad; nephews, Frank and James Toth and Joseph Stayer; great nephews, Travis, Jarrett, Mikey, Miles and Wesley Toth, Jamie Camacho and Joseph Alexander and great-great niece and nephew, Victoria and Haize Camacho. Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Toth. A calling hour will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress PO Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike Limeport, PA 18036.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary