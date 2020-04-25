Margaret A. Lonergan, 95, died peacefully at her home in Allentown, PA on Wednesday, April 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by he cherished husband of 62 years, Donal Lonergan. Margaret was born on September 23, 1924 in Queens, NY. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Madeline (Sheehy) Duffy, and the younger sister of Madeline. Margaret was a graduate of John Adams High School. Margaret married Thomas R. Mullen in 1946. The couple had two daughters before Thomas's tragic car accident in 1948. Margaret married Donal L. Lonergan in 1950 and eventually settled on West Rock Road in Allentown. The couple had 5 children and together and raised 7 lively children on "Summit Lawn". The family attended St. Paul's Catholic Church in Allentown. Survivors: Daughters, Leslie Ann Curry and her husband Jim, Stephanie Armitage and her husband Gary, Lisa Crangle and Elizabeth Ritz; Sons, Donal, Jr. and his wife Kossiwa, Christopher and his wife Connie, and James and his wife Susan; 21 Grandchildren; and 15 Great-Grandchildren. Margaret spent her whole life caring for others. She and her husband were not only involved in the lives of their children, but were important figures in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret had a giving spirit and strength of character. People were drawn to her warmth, kindness, depth and sense of fun. Services: Due to COVID-19, a visitation and Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date, when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Bike 4 Beds, 229 Mountain Park Road, Allentown, PA 18103.

