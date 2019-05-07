Margaret A. "Peggy" Reilley, 83, of Bethlehem Township, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born August 30, 1936 in Centralia, PA, daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (McCullion) Hinchey. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband William R. Reilley in 1994. Peggy retired from Victaulic where she worked as an executive assistant for over 20 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Peggy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Sharon Timm and her husband, Eric of Bordentown, NJ; son, James of Bethlehem; sister, Joan Costello of California; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her pug, Lucky. Peggy was predeceased by her sister, Connie Hinchey; and brothers, Edward and Joseph Hinchey.A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Pl. #170 Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary