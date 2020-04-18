Margaret A. Roesch, 80, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Whitehall Manor, of Whitehall, PA. She was born on August 4, 1939 in Elizabeth, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Henry and Hermine (Franz) Kneips. Margaret earned her bachelor's degree from Western Connecticut State University, her master's degree from University of Bridgeport, and her education doctorate's degree from New York University. Margaret was a resident of Brookfield, CT from 1973-1998. She lived in Myrtle Beach, SC from 1998-2013, where she was an avid golfer and loved the ocean. Margaret was a member of the Optimist International Club and a member and greeter at St. Andrews Catholic Church, of Myrtle Beach. In 2013, Margaret moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to her family. She passed away under hospice care of natural causes, while residing in Whitehall, PA. Margaret is missed by children, Susan Gleason, of Bethel, CT, William Roesch and wife Suzanne, of Nazareth, PA, Daniel Roesch and wife Utako, of Guam; grandchildren, John and Teddy Gleason, Derek, Phillip, and Raquelle Roesch, Ryunosuke and Kotaro Roesch; former husband, John A. Roesch, of Bethel, CT; step-sister, Patricia Moon and husband Dale, of North Bend, WA. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth will be held privately for Margaret's family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the "American Red Cross" and mailed to: PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.