Margaret Ann Zieger, 82, of Hellertown, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Sedor) Zieger. Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Anna Marie Zieger of Bethlehem; niece, Donna Genevese, and husband Kevin of Whitehall; nephew, David Zieger, and wife Laura of Moore Township; and great-nephews, Anthony and Aaron. She was predeceased by her brother, John, in 2018.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Hellertown Union Cemetery. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Anna Marie Zieger of Bethlehem; niece, Donna Genevese, and husband Kevin of Whitehall; nephew, David Zieger, and wife Laura of Moore Township; and great-nephews, Anthony and Aaron. She was predeceased by her brother, John, in 2018.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Hellertown Union Cemetery. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.