Margaret Ann Zieger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Zieger, 82, of Hellertown, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Sedor) Zieger. Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Anna Marie Zieger of Bethlehem; niece, Donna Genevese, and husband Kevin of Whitehall; nephew, David Zieger, and wife Laura of Moore Township; and great-nephews, Anthony and Aaron. She was predeceased by her brother, John, in 2018.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Hellertown Union Cemetery. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Hellertown Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved