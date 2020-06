Margaret Ann Zieger, 82, of Hellertown, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Sedor) Zieger. Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.Surviving are her sister-in-law, Anna Marie Zieger of Bethlehem; niece, Donna Genevese, and husband Kevin of Whitehall; nephew, David Zieger, and wife Laura of Moore Township; and great-nephews, Anthony and Aaron. She was predeceased by her brother, John, in 2018.A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Hellertown Union Cemetery. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com