Margaret B. Kukoda, 86, of Salisbury Twp., passed away November 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Richard J. Kukoda, with whom she would have shared 67 years of marriage on December 5th. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Myrtle (Reehle) Heffner.

Survivors: Loving Husband; Daughter, Debra Rehnert; Sister, Jacqueline Snyder; Brother, Thomas Heffner; Grandson, Douglas Rehnert.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
