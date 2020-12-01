Margaret B. Kukoda, 86, of Salisbury Twp., passed away November 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Richard J. Kukoda, with whom she would have shared 67 years of marriage on December 5th. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Myrtle (Reehle) Heffner.
Survivors: Loving Husband; Daughter, Debra Rehnert; Sister, Jacqueline Snyder; Brother, Thomas Heffner; Grandson, Douglas Rehnert.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.