Margaret "Peggy" B. Kulp, of Lehigh Twp, Northampton County, died peacefully early Monday morning, August 3, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Kulp, Sr. who passed in 1995. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Norman H. and Lillian M. (Frederick) Welliver.
Peggy was a self employed certified beautician in Lehigh Twp for many years. She was also the former owner of R & S Hardwood Flooring Co., Lehigh Twp. Peggy was a volunteer at LTAA, coaching and assisting with the concession stand. She also volunteered as a EMT and driver for the Lehigh Twp Ambulance Corp., and was a Charter Member of the Lehigh Twp Lioness Club. An avid golfer, and bowler, she was a member of the former Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton.
Survivors: daughter, Kim L. wife of Randy Szoke of Washington Twp. sons, Richard C. , Jr. and wife Kathryn, Michael H. and wife Tamara, all of Lehigh Twp. 6 grandchildren, Kandiss, Trisha, Richard III, Jacob, Krista, and Mikell. 9 great grandchildren. sister, Dorothy Weber of Lehigh Twp. numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Tracy L. Szoke in 2004, and grandson, Michael E. Kulp in 2012.
Services: Private Family Graveside Services. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Road, Hanover Twp. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Tracy L. Szoke Memorial Fund & Michael E. Kulp-MEK Memorial Fund Both C/O Funeral Home.