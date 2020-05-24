Margaret C. Kanz, of Whitehall, passed away on May 22nd at the age of 87. She was born in Allentown, Pa to the late Joseph and Christina Medl and was predeceased by her husband Gustav on April 11, 2020. They would have celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary on April 24th. Survivors: Daughters: Teri and husband Lou Welnoski and Julie Tomasko, Grandchildren: Matt and wife Traci Welnoski, Jason and wife Kristy Fiedler, Beth Tomasko, Alicia Tomasko, Robert Tomasko III. Great Grandchildren: Grey, Tristan, Aubree, and Tyler. Brother Joseph Medl Jr. and Sisters: Lorraine Layton and Rose Marie Balado. Services will be private. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.