Margaret (Peg) Cygan, 94, of Allentown formerly of Quakertown died October 28, 2020 in the Devon House in Allentown. She was the beloved wife of Thaddeus (Ted) T. Cygan and they would have celebrated their 71st anniversary in November. She was born on July 19, 1926 in Quakertown to Frank and Marie (Alscher) Feiler. She grew up in Quakertown with her twin sister Elizabeth and younger sister Marie. Upon graduation from Quakertown High School, she attended Jefferson Nursing School as a member of the Army Cadet Nursing Corps and was employed by Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia as a registered nurse. After marrying Ted on November 19, 1949, Margaret retired from nursing to raise their family of 11 children – Michael (Nancy), Stephen (Beth Ann), David (Amalia), Gregory (Nancy), Anthony (Jane), Nathan (Sue), Celeste Vaughn (Paul - deceased), Marlene Mayza (Jerry), Angie Lehman (John). Over their 70 years together, Ted and Peg's family grew to include 25 grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters Susan O'Donnell (Thomas) and Amelia Spier (Thomas) and her sister Marie Popp (William). A busy wife and mother as her family was growing, she found time later in her life to enjoy sewing and making quilts which she gave as gifts to her family and friends. A private funeral mass will be held for family on November 3, 2020. A public viewing of the Mass can be seen on St. Isidore's live stream at stisidores.org beginning at 11:25 A.M. There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Isidore's School, 603 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951 or to a charity of one's choice