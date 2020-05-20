Margaret E. Brosious, 82, of Wallingford, formerly of Cheshire, wife of the late James B. Brosious, passed away peacefully May 17, 2020 at Regency House in Wallingford.
She was born on October 22, 1937, a daughter of the late Ernest and Esther (Detweiler) Kassner.
she worked at Elim Park for 33 years, first in laundry where she met one of her closest friends, Ellie Draper, then in housekeeping, in the kitchen, then as an administrative assistant to the President until retiring. Along the way she made many friends including longtime friend Jean Roeder. She loved making crafts for charities early on for Whitneyville Congregational Church in Hamden and later at Wallingford Senior Center as a member of the knitters and crochet group among others. She loved to travel with the senior center and her longtime friend Lois Sprague. She was a caring, loving and understanding mother and friend. She put family and friends first, ahead of herself, always. She had a soft, quiet way, and kind heart and made friends easily. She loved all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild with all her heart.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Carol Simpson and her husband, Hal, of Naugatuck; her son, James E. Brosious and his wife, Janet, of Wallingford;; her grandchildren, Margaret Cook, Wally Faust, Benjamin Brosious, Luke Brosious and Victoria Simpson, Chief Petty Officer, Stuart Simpson, Staff Sergeant, Samuel Simpson; and great-grandchildren, Riley Cook, Ian Cook, and Gabriel Cook.
A memorial service and burial in Hillside Cemetery in Cheshire will be held at a later date in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.