|
|
Margaret "Margie" E. David, 79, formerly of Lenhartsville, a resident of Laurel Center, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in Laurel Center. She was the wife of the late Dr. Fernando L. David, died May 15, 2003.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Evelyn (Fried) Zwickle. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1958. Margaret worked as a medical secretary in her husband's doctor office in Allentown and Hamburg from 1972 to 1984. She had previously worked at Hess's in Allentown. Margaret was an avid skier, having traveled while skiing through the United States, especially to Utah. She loved German shepherds, and had planted 110 trees on her property.
She is survived by a son: David L. Sweeney, and his companion, Lisa McGraw, Kempton, and a step-son: Paul M. David, Palmerston; 1 granddaughter: Victoria; two brothers: Edward & Wayne Zwickle; and a sister: Darlene (Zwickle) Johnson. She was predeceased by a daughter: Sharon R. Sweeney; and a brother: Bruce Zwickle.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Mark's Cemetery, 103 W. Lexington St., Allentown, PA 18103. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit https://www.leibenspergerfuneralhome.com/
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020