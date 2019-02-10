93 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon February 7, 2019 at home surrounded by all that she loved. She was the wife of Jacob M. "Jake" Gartner for 65 years at the time of his passing in 2018. Born in Coplay, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Kobli) Szilagyi.She was a member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Whitehall, and the Golden Agers. A 1943 graduate of Coplay High School, she was an assembler at the former General Electric in Allentown for over 20 years until retiring in 1976. Margie was a life member of the Coplay Saengerbund, and earlier in life she was active in Coplay sports. She enjoyed crocheting, card club, trips to Atlantic City with the Golden Agers, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her wonderful baking skills. She is survived by daughter Ava McCarthy and husband Dennis of Slatington; son Bruce Gartner and wife Jane of Wescosville; grandchildren Michael Fedor, Michelle Massi and husband Vincent, and Alison Lombardi and husband Salvatore III; great grandchildren Tyler, Ethan, Eva, Salvatore IV, Isabella, Nicholas and Lars; brother John Selady and wife Elsie; sister in law Shirley Gartner; nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by grandson Daniel Gartner, sisters Mary Zavecz and Helen Schmitt, brother Julius Szilagyi.Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Thomas E. Hoban at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 13, 2019 in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, where her viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Cemetery, Northampton.Memorial contributions may be presented in Margie's name to Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary