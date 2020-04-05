|
Margaret "Peg" E. Hepburn, 77, of Coopersburg, left this world suddenly to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on April 3, 2020. Born in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Haag) Shubert.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ray Hepburn; and her daughters, Phyllis Hepburn of Walnutport, and Pamela Hepburn of Coopersburg; and her extended family, Robert Koller (Jennifer) and their sons, Chase and Jordan, of Reston, VA; Craig Koller (Beth) and their sons, Hayden and Caleb, of Raleigh, NC; and Frank Koller (Marissa) and their children, Margo and Xavier, of Bethlehem, PA.
She was lovingly known as "Mom" and "Nana" to many people, including Allison Morales and Melissa Pupalitis, all whom she loved dearly.
Peg loved her backyard wildlife, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels, as well as gardening. She was a volunteer and the Associate Coordinator for Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps. for over 30 years. Peg will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peg's name to the Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps. 5560 Camp Meeting Road Center Valley, PA 18034
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020