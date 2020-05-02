Margaret E. MacDonald, 90, devoted wife and beloved aunt and neighbor, of South Whitehall Township, passed away April 26, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Francis J. MacDonald for 46 years until his passing in 1998. Margaret was an office clerk at Automatic Retailers of America in Allentown until retiring. Prior to that, she was a machine operator for Universal Pants Factory in Northampton. Born in Beersville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Esther I. (Newhard) Burianic. A faithful and observant Catholic, she was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Margaret drew great strength and comfort from her faith and enjoyed following the traditional celebrations of holy days and holidays. During WWII, she served her country on the home front as a member of the Civil Air Patrol. After moving from their farm outside of Northampton in the early years of their marriage to Allentown, Margaret and Francis became active social members of their community. Many happy hours were spent playing bridge, enjoying cocktail parties, golfing and skiing with their circle of friends. She especially enjoyed their trips abroad to Europe, Canada and the Caribbean. As a couple, they supported and enjoyed the Allentown Symphony, with attendance at the annual Symphony Ball a highlight of their year. Margaret was an excellent dancer and spent many weekends at the Coplay Saengerbund listening and dancing to polka music. She was a loving, generous and doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, and that love extended to her neighbor's son whom she adored. She always kept in touch by phone with her far flung relations and took pride in the accomplishments of "her kids".
"The voice of Nature loudly cries, and many a message from the skies, that something in us never dies". -Robert Burns
Survivors: Sisters: Joyce Miller of Catasauqua and Ruth Nafus of Northampton. Nieces and Nephews: Sandra Bearden, Elizabeth Bennett, Patricia Duval, Suzanne Gohn, Marguerite Kolb, Aaron Miller and Clayton Reimer and many great nieces and nephews. Neighbors: Brian, Patti and Kyle Novobilski and many others. She was preceded in death by her Brothers: George D. Burianic and Edward J. Burianic and a Sister: Dorothy Reimer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, to be announced. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Thomas More Catholic Church Memorial Fund 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.