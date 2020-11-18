1/
Margaret E. Mentgen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ellen Mentgen went home to be with our Lord and Savior and her beloved husband, who preceded her in death in 1992, on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was 78, from Quakertown, PA. She was truly one of a kind and a very special woman. She dedicated over 20 years of her life to Walmart where she was known as "Miss Margaret". She will forever be missed by those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her daughter, Beth, her son-in-law, Jeff. Her grandson, Jeremy, her granddaughter Jamie and all of her great-grands. Celebration of life to be held in the Spring. www.nauglefcs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved