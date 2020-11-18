Margaret Ellen Mentgen went home to be with our Lord and Savior and her beloved husband, who preceded her in death in 1992, on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was 78, from Quakertown, PA. She was truly one of a kind and a very special woman. She dedicated over 20 years of her life to Walmart where she was known as "Miss Margaret". She will forever be missed by those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her daughter, Beth, her son-in-law, Jeff. Her grandson, Jeremy, her granddaughter Jamie and all of her great-grands. Celebration of life to be held in the Spring. www.nauglefcs.com
