Resources
1925 - 2019
Margaret E. Ruhe Obituary
Margaret E. Ruhe, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She was the wife of the late Edwin M. "Jiggs" Ruhe. Margaret was born in Wilkes-Barre on January 13, 1925 to the late Edgar J. and Mary Helen (Shaw) Johnson. She worked as a secretary for Bartos Insurance Agency retiring in 1987. She also worked at the former Bethlehem Steel, Glazier Toy Store , Miller Motors, all of Bethlehem. She was a faithful member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Bethlehem where she was active with the Bell Choir, Peanut makers, Woman's Fellowship.

SURVIVORS Loving son: Robert M. and his wife Annette L. of Lower Saucon Twp.; grandchildren: Daniel and wife Aliza, and Matthew; great grandchildren: Hailey and Hannah. Predeceased by Dorothy Griffith, Edgar C., James H., Allan D., Willet.

SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ, 600 West Market Street, Bethlehem followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 600 W Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019
