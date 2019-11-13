|
Margaret F. Helms passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Kirkland Village Health Center. She was the wife of the late Samuel B. Helms who passed away in 1999.
Born September 8, 1926, in Reiffton, PA, she was the daughter of the late George S. Fisher and Ruth D. (Himmelberger) Fisher.
She was a homemaker most of her life. Before raising a family, she worked in elementary school libraries for the Bethlehem Area School District and at the Bethlehem Public Library. She graduated from Kutztown University in 1948, with a degree in Library Science and from Reading High School in 1944.
In the 1960's, she was an occasional substitute librarian at Monocacy School where she and Sam ran the candy table at the annual festival and hosted some PTA Meetings.
Margaret collected funds for American Cancer Society years ago and was a former member of Christ Church UCC.
She made great potato salad, had a green thumb with house plants, and played the piano. She was always busy in her yard weeding, planting and sweeping the street and sidewalk.
Cats and small animals were her special interest. She loved to feed peanuts to squirrels and fill her bird feeder.
Margaret drove her three children to and from Nitschmann years ago in her green Corvair Monza. She resided in her home for 66 years before moving to Kirkland Village in February.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Kirkland Village for making Margaret's last nine months a comfortable time.
Margaret is survived by: daughters Jeanne Ring (Edward) of Overland Park, KS, and formerly of Center Valley, Madeline Conner (Wayne) of Henrico, VA, and formerly of Whitehall, son George Helms of Bethlehem; stepson David Helms (Sally) of West Chester; grandchildren: Timothy Gilman of Harrisburg, Cecilia (Gilman) Merkle of Overland Park, KS, Gregory Gilman of Los Angeles, CA, Nathan Kromer of Coplay, Patrick Kromer of Macungie; step grandchildren: Kristen (Helms) Bassick of Chester Springs, PA, James Helms of Dallas, TX, Jacob Ring of AK, Benjamin Ring of CA; plus many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Lucy Heckman and many cats.
A private graveside service will be held at Laureldale Cemetery, Laureldale PA. For online condolences please visit LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019