|
|
Margaret F. Hodge, 90, of N. Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Monday December 2, 2019. Margaret was married to Lawrence E. Hodge for 61 years before his passing in 2018. She and her husband were members at St. Lawrence before its closing, and St. John Fisher Catholic Church. Born in Allentown, Margaret was the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Roderick) Groeller. Margaret worked at Lehigh Safety Shoe for 17 years, and was the Treasurer for N. Catasauqua Borough for 25+ years. She was a member of the Jednota Club and was a previous secretary for the JFK Club. Margaret is survived by her son Michael and wife Tina, and daughter Mary wife of Terry Carl Sr. Margaret has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10:30am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St. Catasauqua. Calling hours will be from 10-10:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, St. John Fisher 1223 Third St. Catasauqua Pa 18032.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019