Margaret F. (Kern) Papsun, 93, of E. Texas Road, Allentown, Lower Macungie Twp, died Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late John M. Papsun who passed in 1995. Born in Oahu, HI, she was a daughter of the late George, Sr. and Mae (Teryua) Kern. Margaret was employed as a seamstress/machine operator by Schneider Manufacturing, Allentown, where she also was a fashion model. She attended St. John's United Church of Christ, Fullerton. Margaret and her late husband were known as "Kid Pepper and Janie" Country Music Band, later, known as "The Neighbors" and finally "Town and Country Boys", playing around the greater Lehigh Valley Region, and the Poconos.Survivors: daughters, Linda D. wife of Terry Beidleman of Max Meadows, VA, Francine J. wife of Eric Anewalt of Allentown. sons, Gary W. and wife Mindy of San Antonio, FL, Darrell G. of Stroudsburg, Brian L. and wife Debbie of Fleetwood. 7 grandchildren. 8 great grandchildren. sisters, Evelyn of Catasauqua, Lorraine of Boston, MA, and Connie of Northampton. numerous nieces and nephews.Services: Graveside Services, 11:00AM Wednesday, Egypt Cemetery, Main Street, Whitehall Twp. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary