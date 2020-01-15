Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
675 Blue Mt. Drive
Cherryville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
675 Blue Mt. Drive
Cherryville, PA
View Map
Margaret G. Beil


1923 - 2020
Margaret G. Beil Obituary
Margaret G. Beil, 96 of Whitehall, PA. formerly of Allen Twsp., PA. passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall. Born November 4, 1923 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boldizar Lazar and the late Anna (Horwath) Lazar. She was the wife of the late Charles Schmoyer who died in 1982 and the late Oliver Beil who died in 2010.

A 1941 graduate of Liberty High School she went on to work for the Former Bethlehem Steel Corp. as an Office Clerk for 36 years before retiring in 1978. Margaret was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, PA where she was a former leader of the Best Years Fellowship group at church. She was also very active for years with the church's annual yard sale. She was a member of the Christians Women's Club of the L.V.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Lazar of Bethlehem, PA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Herzog, Anna Tita, Joyce Kern, and brother, Steven Lazar.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mt. Drive, Cherryville, PA. 18035 with the Rev. Scott Weldon officiating. Friends and Family may call 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery of Hellertown, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions: May be made to Bethany Wesleyan Church Memorial Fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
