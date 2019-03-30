Margaret Gangewere, 97, of Bethlehem, PA died on March 27, 2019 at the Little Sisters of the Poor residence in Newark, DE. Born in 1921, she was the daughter of Windish immigrants Frank and Louise Donchez. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years Robert Gangewere, also of Bethlehem and all of her siblings Frank, Theresa, Louise and Anne and a very special niece, Sister Josette. Margaret spent nearly 30 years working at Lehigh University and was very active in a multitude of volunteer opportunities at Holy Ghost Catholic Church and St Luke's Hospital.She is survived by her daughter Marguerite Donovan of Hockessin, DE and son Robert Jr and his wife Maureen of Norfolk, VA, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 1st at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem. A calling time will be held previously 10:30-11AM in the church. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers request all memorials be made in memory of Margaret to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713-2997. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary