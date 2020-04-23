Margaret H. Boyer
Margaret H. (Klucsarits) Boyer, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away April 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas E. Boyer, Sr. Born in Coplay she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Yandrasits) Klucsarits. She worked for many years as the Secretary of Institution of Relations for Moravian College. Survivors: daughters- Deborah Gaydos of Bethlehem, Barbara Boyer of Bethlehem, Kathleen Boyer of Seattle, WA; son- Thomas Boyer Jr. of Idyllwild, CA; 2 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 1 great granddaughter; 1 great great granddaughter; 1 sister. She was predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters. Services will be Private at the convenience of the family care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.
