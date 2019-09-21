Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Great Swamp Church
9150 Spinnerstown Rd
Spinnerstown, PA 18968
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Great Swamp United Church of Christ
9150 Spinnerstown Road
Spinnerstown, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Great Swamp United Church of Christ
9150 Spinnerstown Road
Spinnerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret H. Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret H. Kline Obituary
Margaret Hannah Kline, 90, of Milford Square, passed away September 18, 2019. She was the widow of Harold Weisel Kline. Born in Limeport, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Edith (Fulmer) Neas.

Surviving are children: Shirley, wife of John Nostadt, of California; Larry Kline and his wife, Mary, of Quakertown; Barry Kline, of Philadelphia; and Keith Kline and his wife, Nicole, of Florida; a brother, Robert Neas, of Quakertown; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by siblings: Ruth, Pearl, Gretna, Evelyn, Earl and Ray.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, at Trinity Great Swamp United Church of Christ, 9150 Spinnerstown Road, Spinnerstown. Friends may gather from 10-11AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Luke's Hospice. For complete information and to offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.