Margaret Hannah Kline, 90, of Milford Square, passed away September 18, 2019. She was the widow of Harold Weisel Kline. Born in Limeport, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Edith (Fulmer) Neas.
Surviving are children: Shirley, wife of John Nostadt, of California; Larry Kline and his wife, Mary, of Quakertown; Barry Kline, of Philadelphia; and Keith Kline and his wife, Nicole, of Florida; a brother, Robert Neas, of Quakertown; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by siblings: Ruth, Pearl, Gretna, Evelyn, Earl and Ray.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, at Trinity Great Swamp United Church of Christ, 9150 Spinnerstown Road, Spinnerstown. Friends may gather from 10-11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Luke's Hospice. For complete information and to offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019