Margaret H. (Tuskes) Troiani, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Troiani, who passed away on August 30, 2018. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Basak) Tuskes. Margaret attended Bethlehem Business College. She worked as a Teller for Wilbur Savings and Loan, Office Manager for GC Electric and an Accountant for UCP. Margaret was a member of the Golden Hillers of Fountain Hill, where she served as treasurer, the Silver Sneakers at the Bethlehem YMCA, the Cathedral Church of the Nativity Choir and she loved to go dancing. She was a former member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Freemansburg.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Deb (Debra) Fritz of Bethlehem; son Peter J. Troiani, Jr. and his wife Taryn of Allentown; grandchildren Eric M. Fritz and his wife Abby and Lara Boshell and her husband Eddie and 5 loving great grandchildren Rylee, Emma, Uriah, Georgia and Henry. Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings Theresa Murray, Charles Tuskes, Arthur Tuskes and Viola Evans.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday September 6, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 W. Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and or to the Bethlehem YMCA, 430 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019