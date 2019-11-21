Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hawk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Helen Hawk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Helen Hawk Obituary
Margaret Helen Hawk, 87, of W. Jefferson, NC, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away at Ashe Assisted Living on Tuesday November 19, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica Csaszar. She was the wife of the late Russell S. Hawk. Margaret was a hairdresser and had her own beauty shop in Miller Heights. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, and socializing.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Terry Hawk and wife Roxanne of North Carolina, and 2 granddaughters, Jaclynn and Cali both of North Carolina. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.

Calling hours will be held 11am-1pm on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18108 followed by a Memorial Service at 1pm. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.

Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -