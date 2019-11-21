|
Margaret Helen Hawk, 87, of W. Jefferson, NC, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away at Ashe Assisted Living on Tuesday November 19, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica Csaszar. She was the wife of the late Russell S. Hawk. Margaret was a hairdresser and had her own beauty shop in Miller Heights. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, and socializing.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Terry Hawk and wife Roxanne of North Carolina, and 2 granddaughters, Jaclynn and Cali both of North Carolina. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.
Calling hours will be held 11am-1pm on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18108 followed by a Memorial Service at 1pm. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019