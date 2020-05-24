Margaret Heller
Margaret Heller, of Allentown, passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Allentown to the late Andrew and Ceilli (Koller) Deutsch and was predeceased by her husband Robert F. Heller Sr. and her sister Mary Pash. She had worked for Goldsmith Purse Factory, Phoenix Clothes, Ribbon Factory, and United Textile Silk Mill. Margaret was always a kind and giving person who is survived by her Son: Robert F. Heller Jr., Daughter Beverly M. Ummarino and husband Nicholas, Grandsons: Sean-Luc, Dominick, and Christopher and his wife Florence. 2 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. A private service was held. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
