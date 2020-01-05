|
Margaret Hoffman, 91, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. A longtime resident of Whitehall, however later in life as her struggle with dementia became arduous, she was in the devoted care of Lehigh Commons/Center in Macungie. Born November 18, 1928 in Muncy PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Wilhelmina Bastian of South Williamsport. She was the wife of the late Lewis Hoffman of Allentown.
Margaret held advanced education degrees from Penn State and during her career taught subjects including health, physical education, spelling, and history. She especially enjoyed teaching younger children with reading difficulties. Margaret enjoyed gardening and reading and assisting with bible studies and numerous church activities. As a member of the Bethany Wesleyan Church of Cherryville and various other churches throughout her life, Margaret was passionate about her relationship with Christ and her testimony of such touched many throughout her long life. Margaret was predeceased by her brothers; Clyde and Doug Bastian.
Survivors: children Suzanne Pavelko and her husband George, Glenn Fritts and his wife Jayne, and David Fritts and his wife Diane. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her calling period will be from 10-11am Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research at FDR Station P.O. Box 220 New York, New York 10150.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020