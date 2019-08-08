Home

Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
(610) 759-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoeneck Moravian Church
316 N. Broad Street Ext.
Nazareth, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoeneck Moravian Church
316 N. Broad Street Ext
Nazareth, PA
Margaret I. Kostenbader


1930 - 2019
Margaret I. Kostenbader Obituary
Margaret I. Kostenbader, 89 of Nazareth, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Moravian Hall Square Retirement Community in Nazareth, PA. Born January 18, 1930 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Ruloff and the late Maude (Heller) Ruloff. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Kostenbader, Jr. who passed away in 2011.

Margaret was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She loved drawing, painting, listening to jazz, and loved to travel. She was a member of Schoeneck Moravian Church, Nazareth, PA.

Surviving are son, Kurt W. Kostenbader and wife Diane of Bayonne, NJ, daughter, Kay M. Kostenbader, wife of Phillip Joseph of Sussex, NJ and 2 grandchildren, Emma and Marc Kostenbader. She was predeceased by brother, Franklin Ruloff and sisters, Gladys Kositz, Betty Thomas and Grace Ruloff.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Schoeneck Moravian Church, 316 N. Broad Street Ext., Nazareth, PA 18064. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in Schoeneck Moravian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Memorial contributions may be made to the church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
