Margaret J. Dutko 94, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. Margaret was the wife of the late Charles E. Dutko. Born in Shimersville, Pa., Northampton County, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Julia (Weninger) Scheidler. Margaret was a packer for the former Sure Fit Slip cover company. She was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. Anne's Catholic Church both in Bethlehem. Surviving is her daughter Diane wife of Leo Gatens,. A sister Julie Loscki. Margaret has two grandsons; Frank (Monica) and their children, Parker and Callaghan, and David Gatens. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral Services will be on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2019