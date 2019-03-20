Margaret Jane Heinrich, 84, of Easton, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson Campus, after many family members came to her bedside. She was the loving wife of Robert C. Heinrich, together they shared 62 years of marriage. Born February 20, 1935, in Lewisburg, PA she one of six children of the late Thornton S. and Ruth E. Horne Lesher. In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by 2 daughters, Kathleen Heinrich and her wife, Angela di Felice and Linda Handelong and her husband Mike, all of Bethlehem; 3 grandchildren, Victoria Margaret Abbott, Cole Handelong and Gillian Handelong of Bethlehem; 2 brothers, Martin Lesher and Donald Lesher and his wife Marianne, all of Nazareth; 2 sisters, Mary Ann Kaspern of Bethlehem and Karen Petersen and her husband Hermie of Nazareth; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 1 sister, Jean Flick.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm in the Schmidt Funeral Home PC, 407 Belvidere St. Nazareth and Friday morning from 9:30 -10:30 am in Green Pond United Methodist Church, 4411 Green Pond Rd, Easton. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 am, in the church, with Rev. Scott Friedgen -Veitch presiding. Margaret will be laid to rest in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Township.For those who wish, memorials in Margaret's name may be offered to the Mary Meuser Memorial Library, 1803 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042. On line condolences may be sent to schmidtfuneralhomepc.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary