|
|
Margaret "Peg" Rose Mary Kittek, 66, of Bethlehem died recently at home. She was born in Fountain Hill and was the daughter of the late Frank H. "Huck" Kittek and the late Elsie Barbara (Warjas) Kittek, who died November 20th, 2019.
Peg graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Bethlehem Township in 1971 as class salutatorian. She was accepted to Lehigh University as one of the first 100 women ever admitted and went on to earn both a Bachelors Degree with Highest Honors in 1975 and later, a Masters Degree in Chemistry. At Lehigh she was accorded academic honors; participated in Town Council and the Brown & White; and interned with IBM in Vermont.
She spent the majority of her career as a senior research chemist at Air Products and Chemicals. Margaret was a member of the American Chemical Society, and the Electron Microscopy Society.
Peg is survived by a daughter, Claudia (Anewalt) Francis, PhD. and her husband, Bradley of Mishawaka, IN; a son, Tyler Anewalt and his wife, Michele Amicucci of Jersey City, NJ; three grandchildren: Evelyn H. Francis; Elsie R. Francis and Henry N. Anewalt; and her brother Fran Kittek and his wife, Sue of Coopersburg, PA.
She was a proud parent, encouraged her children to pursue their passions, and raised them to be strong and compassionate adults. She was a terrific grandparent and found creative ways to share her love of science with her grandchildren, encouraging them to explore and learn about the world around them. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Service will be private held at the convenience of the family.
Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020