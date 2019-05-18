Margaret Kuchera, 93 years of Northampton, Pa. died May 17, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg campus, Bethlehem. Born in Hokendauqua she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Bartos) Cowitch. She was the wife of the late Jacob P. Kuchera.Margaret was employed by Western Electric for many years and was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church of N. Catasauqua.She is survived by daughter Kathleen Ballas of Northampton, sons Jacob P. and his wife Leala Kuchera of Center Valley and David J. and his wife Laurie Kuchera of AZ., grandchildren Jacob, Mark, Jennifer and Christina and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and 1 brother.Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday May 22, 2019 in St. John Fisher Catholic Church,1229 Third Street N. Catasauqua.Call 9:00am until 10:00am Wednesday in the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Fisher Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary