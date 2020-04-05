|
|
Margaret L. (Raeburn) Horne, 76, of Allentown, died March 20, 2020, at home. Born and raised in Barrhead, Glasgow, Scotland, she came to the U. S. in her late teens to work as a British nanny for a doctor's family in Reading, PA. It was there she met her future husband, James Horne, who died in April 2019. She was a beloved teacher at Lehigh Valley Children's Center at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. Previously she was a teacher at Datzyk Montessori School in Allentown, and a salesclerk and instructor at Tucker's Yarn Shop, Allentown. Her favorite pastimes included needlework arts, crafts, Celtic music and long walks in nature.
Survivors: She is survived by nieces and nephews in Scotland, Canada and Australia, and by many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters, all in Scotland.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements and burial at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, were entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020