Margaret "Peggy" Corcoran, of Catasauqua, died on 4 May, at home, at age 93.
She was born at the Haff Hospital, in Northampton, on 28 September 1926 and resided in Catasauqua throughout the majority of her life. Margaret was the daughter of the late Harleigh F. and Catherine (Morrow) Fatzinger. She graduated from Catasauqua High School, in 1944. During her high school years, she had great fun with her teen job, modeling clothes at Hess's Department store, where she was featured in back-to-school newspaper advertisements. Peggy also kept active scanning the skies from the rooftop of the Dery Mansion, looking for WWII enemy planes. She graduated from Bucknell University in 1948, where she studied biology and became a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. At Bucknell she met her husband, Lewis L. Corcoran, Jr. In August 1948, they married, and spent their first year of married life in Lewisburg, while Lewis completed his degree. They then moved to Catasauqua, where they have resided throughout their marriage, having celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary last August. For a few years, before Margaret had children, she worked in the Allentown Hospital laboratory. After her youngest daughter left for college, she worked for a few years at the Allentown branch of Dun & Bradstreet, but decided to leave the workforce to pursue a wide variety of travel, including leisurely trips to the Maine coast, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and Beijing, China. In her early and midlife, she spent many happy weekends in the Pocono mountains, where two generations of her family were members of the Mink Pond Club. Multiple health issues in recent years limited her from participating in many of the activities she enjoyed throughout the majority of her life. She was an avid bridge player, a member of the Catasauqua Woman's Club for over 70 years, and a life-long member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Catasauqua, where she taught both Sunday School and Bible School. Following St. Paul's closure in 2019, she joined Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church. In the past, Peggy was an active volunteer in many endeavors. She was an eager advocate of Girl Scouting, serving as a troop leader and neighborhood chairman. She was elected as the Republican Committee Woman for the 4th ward of Catasauqua, and continued to serve in that capacity, until that ward was eliminated due to a merger. Margaret served on the Catasauqua Public Library Board, and was a member of a local book club. She taught adult reading classes at the Allentown Literacy Center. Peggy particularly enjoyed all sorts of crafting projects such as candle-making, sewing, quilting, knitting, and embroidery. She volunteered with the Northampton County Meals on Wheels, and for a number of years, she was a classroom volunteer at Catasauqua's Sheckler Elementary School. Survivors: In addition to her husband Lewis; children: Douglas M. Corcoran; Lynn Corcoran-Stamm, wife of Elwood H. Stamm; Catherine L. Corcoran, partner of Kevin M. Davis; granddaughter: Gretchen M. Stamm. She was predeceased by brothers, Dr. Frank A. Fatzinger, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Harleigh F. Fatzinger, Jr., of Denver, Colorado and sister Catherine "Kitty" Wallace Williams, of Catasauqua. Due to Coronavirus gathering restrictions, the burial service will be private, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Girl Scouts of Eastern PA, Attn: Fund Development Department, 330 Manor Road, Niquon, PA 19444; Public Library of Catasauqua 302 Bridge St. Catasauqua, PA 18032; and Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 604 Fourth St., Catasauqua, PA 18032. Access to online condolences and updates can be found at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.