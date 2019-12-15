|
95 years of age and former resident of Second Street in Fullerton, Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. She was the wife of Harold A. Bartholomew for 62 years at the time of his passing in 2011. They created many fond memories for family and friends at their cabin on Peck's Pond. Born on the family farm in Vera Cruz, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Yureck) Balascak. Peg was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, and enjoyed her memberships in Order of the Eastern Star Rose Croix Chapter 235, Fullerton American Legion Post 367 Ladies Auxiliary, and a lifetime member of the 103rd Infantry Div. Woman's Auxiliary. A 1942 graduate of Emmaus High School, she was a longtime sales associate at Hess's in downtown Allentown. She is survived by brother Joseph Balascak of Emmaus; and was a very special and loving Aunt to her nieces, nephews, and extended family; she was predeceased by 7 sisters and 2 brothers. Services will be 11:00 am on Friday December 20, 2019 in Saint John Ev. Lutheran Church, 835 Third Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, located 3 blocks north of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, with the Rev. Martha S. Sipe officiating. Her viewing will begin at 10:00 am in the Church. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Peg may be presented to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church at the addressed listed above.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019