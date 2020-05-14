Margaret M. Griffin
Margaret Marie Toth Griffin, 90, of Bethlehem, PA and Avalon, NJ passed away on May 12. She enjoyed 67 years of marriage to her late husband Dr. Daniel J. Griffin. Margaret was mother extraordinaire to Dr. Thomas (Pat) Griffin, Colleen (Roger) Desh, Daneen (Bill) Pieper and Dr. Meg (Marc) Franzen; proud grandmother to 7 grandsons, 5 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her devotion to family, Margaret was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing where she received her RN in 1951. She was an active member of St. Anne's Parish Activities Group for many years and organized numerous trips to raise money for the parish. She was also President of the Junior Women's Club and an active member of the Pennsylvania Optometric Association Women's Auxiliary.

While living in Avalon, NJ Margaret was actively involved in the preservation and development prevention of the natural bird habitat. Daniel and Margaret enjoyed watching the herons nesting in the trees near their home.

Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials are suggested to be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA.

Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
