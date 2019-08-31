|
Margaret M. Hannis, 81 of Northampton, PA passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home. Born September 16, 1937 in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Borinski) Roberts. She was the wife of the late Delbert Hannis, who passed away in 1985.
Margaret was a member of St. Ann's R.C. Church, Emmaus, PA. She was employed by Holtzman Petroleum, Emmaus, PA as a marketing manager before retiring in 1986. Margaret spent time volunteering for the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center assisting with marketing. She also worked as a volunteer for Musikfest.
Margaret is survived by; daughter, Margaret C. Gardner of Myrtle Beach, SC., sons, John Hannis and wife Cathy of Northampton, PA and Joseph R. Hannis and wife Roseann of Bethlehem, PA, grandchildren, Kyle and wife Ashley, Kelly, wife of Paul, Allison, Andrew, Aaron, and David; great-grandson Daniel. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and a brother.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067.
Contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to the C/O the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at ww.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019