Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral St Catharine of Siena
18th & Turner Sts.
Allentown, PA
Margaret M. Hartman Obituary
Margaret M. Hartman

Margaret M Hartman, 93, of Blanco and Farmington, passed away June 16, 2019 in Blanco, NM. She was the daughter of the late Edward G and Anna M (Kohlmeier) Schmidt. Margaret was married to the late Edward A. Hartman for 61 years. She was a former member of Cathedral St Catharine of Siena Catholic Church. Margaret was a volunteer Teacher's Aide for the former St. Catherine's School and an Aide for the Library. She was a member of the Women's Alliances and Ladies of Charity. Margaret and Ed moved to New Mexico in 1996 to retire and enjoy the climate. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Farmington, NM. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers in Blanco for the care they showed their Mother.

Survivors: two daughters: Susan and husband Geoffrey Wainwright of Macungie, PA and their children Christopher and Emily and Anne and husband John Jaquez of Blanco, NM, and three sons: Michael and wife Mari-Cay Hartman of Allentown, PA, Thomas and wife Linda Hartman of Lenhartsville, PA and their child Christopher and John Hartman of Hamburg, PA and financée Elizabeth Neifert of Orwigsburg, PA. Predeceased by her husband, Edward on Feb 24, 2019 and sisters, Eleanor Schmidt and Mary Schmidt.

Viewing: Friday, June 21 at 10-10:45 AM at the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the Cathedral St Catharine of Siena, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown.

Donations: Cathedral Church, 1825 W Turner St., Allentown, PA 1804. www.WeirFuneral.com

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
