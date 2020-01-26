|
Margaret "Peggy" Mary Kunkel, 74, of Schnecksville, a loving and devoted wife and mother, died peacefully with her children on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. Born in Lock Haven, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Evelyn (Glossner) Decker. Peggy earned her Bachelors Degree in Education from Lock Haven University. She married Lawrence F. Kunkel, Jr (deceased) in 1968 and together they had two children, Carol and Eric. A longtime resident of Churchville, PA, Peggy worked as an elementary school teacher for many years in the Pennsbury School District. She will be remembered for her joyful laugh and loving demeanor. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors: Daughter, Carol L. Gillette and her husband Guy, Jr. and their children, Guy, III and Molly; Son, Eric K. Kunkel and his wife Corinne, and their son Dylan; Sisters, Nancy Younker and Frances Decker; Brother, Timothy Decker. She was predeceased by a Brother, Richard Decker.
Services: 11AM Tuesday, January, 28th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street Emmaus PA. Viewings will be held Monday 6-8PM and Tuesday 10-11AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 617 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020