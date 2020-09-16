1/
Margaret M. Marakovits
Margaret M. (Kuchera) Marakovits, 94, of Catasauqua, passed away September 14, 2020, at Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the beloved wife of the late August Louis Marakovits who passed away in 1991. Born in Egypt, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Molchany) Kuchera. She was a faithful member of St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew her and loved her. She is survived by son, August J. Marakovits and wife Mary of State College; by daughter Annette Susko and her husband James of Allentown; grandchildren, Jason and wife Ashley Susko; Ryan Susko; Timothy Susko; great grandson Evan. She was predeceased by granddaughters Amy and Elizabeth Marakovits. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. John Fisher R.C.C. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
