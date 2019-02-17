Margaret M. (Tomline) Newhard, 80 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, PA. Born October 27, 1938 in Cementon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Tomline and the late Mary (Gimbel) Tomline. She was the wife of the late Carl E. "Beno" Newhard, Sr. who passed away in 1994. Margaret was a 1956 graduate of Whitehall High School. She worked as a legal secretary in various law firms throughout the Lehigh Valley for over 50 years before retiring in 2008. She was a life long member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Stiles, PA. Surviving are son, Carl E. Newhard, Jr. and wife Christine of Northampton, PA, daughter, Susan Marie, wife of Gregory Miller of Whitehall, PA; grandsons, MSGT Jason A. Miller and Michael D. Miller and 2 great- grandsons, Lincoln and Kaleb. She was predeceased by sister, Dorothy M. Tewold. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church located at 3024 South Ruch St (Stiles) Whitehall, PA 18052 with the Msgr. Gerald E. Gobitas officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30AM to 10:30 AM at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Whitehall, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or c/o Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary