Margaret (Marge) Seifert of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Seifert who passed away December 3, 2007 from Alzheimer's disease. They were wed September 25, 1948. Born in Bethlehem September 25, 1924 to Michael and Susanna (Puscar) Bednar, she was the eighth of ten children. Marge worked 59 years outside her home, the last 22 years as a jewelry assembler for Piercing Pagoda and retired at age 79. She was noted for her flower garden and was a true and dedicated friend. She wants to thank all her many friends and neighbors for being so kind.She will be lovingly remembered by her son Gregory and wife Kimberly (Wesner); brother Joseph; sister Rose Mary; nieces & nephews; and friends & neighbors.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Anne's Church, 450 E Washington Ave. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 617-A Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Please offer condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.