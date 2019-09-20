Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Silliman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Silliman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Silliman Obituary
Margaret M. Silliman, 96, of Slatington passed away peacefully, Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital under hospice care. She was the wife of the late Eugene S. Vegh and Lehman Silliman. Born in Slatington on July 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Otrosina) Micancin. Margaret worked for the former Allentown State Hospital for 17 years as a nurse's aid. Prior to, she worked for Capitol Records of Bethlehem, and for Bethlehem Steel during WWII. She enjoyed spending time with family, day trips to casinos, as well as working on puzzles and crocheting. Margaret was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by daughters: Marianne Wellen, Lorie Funk; son: John Vegh; Granddaughters: Julie and husband Jeff Browne, Megan and husband Matt Gross, Emmy Castro, Jennifer Rapp, Kathy Svansson, Michael Spradlin; Great-Grandchildren: Riley, Grayson, Jordan, Joseph, Kaycee, Kristine & Ashley. She was predeceased by daughters Nancy Rupp, Elaine Spradlin, granddaughter Stacey Peters and a brother Michael Mish.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now