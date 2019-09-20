|
Margaret M. Silliman, 96, of Slatington passed away peacefully, Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital under hospice care. She was the wife of the late Eugene S. Vegh and Lehman Silliman. Born in Slatington on July 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Otrosina) Micancin. Margaret worked for the former Allentown State Hospital for 17 years as a nurse's aid. Prior to, she worked for Capitol Records of Bethlehem, and for Bethlehem Steel during WWII. She enjoyed spending time with family, day trips to casinos, as well as working on puzzles and crocheting. Margaret was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by daughters: Marianne Wellen, Lorie Funk; son: John Vegh; Granddaughters: Julie and husband Jeff Browne, Megan and husband Matt Gross, Emmy Castro, Jennifer Rapp, Kathy Svansson, Michael Spradlin; Great-Grandchildren: Riley, Grayson, Jordan, Joseph, Kaycee, Kristine & Ashley. She was predeceased by daughters Nancy Rupp, Elaine Spradlin, granddaughter Stacey Peters and a brother Michael Mish.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019