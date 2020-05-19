Margaret M. Stangl, 81 of Bushkill Township, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Old Orchard Manor Care, Easton. Born on February 27, 1939 in Bethlehem she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Vita) Santos. Margaret and her husband, Robert L. Stangl celebrated 61 years of marriage together. She was employed as a contract administrator for Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT for 18 years. Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart Church of Bethlehem. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by son, Barry Stangl; daughter Rebecca and husband Dr. David Hoffman; brother, Charles Santos; sister, Mary Haney; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Son, Bruce and sister, Joanne Groller preceded Margaret in death. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Margaret.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.