|
|
Margaret M. Varner, 64, passed away on July 12, 2019 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, PA. She was born in Albany Township, a daughter of the late Mark H. Miller and Annetta M. (Varner) Kleinsmith. Margaret was of the Protestant Faith. Survivors include her sister, Betty K. (Steve) Heydt of Akron, PA.; brother, Kermit (Bonnie) Kleinsmith of Reading, PA.; several nieces and nephews. Her graveside service will be July 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the New Bethel Union Cemetery, 135 New Bethel Church Road Kempton, PA 19529. Rev. Jeffrey Merwine will officiate. Arrangements by the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019