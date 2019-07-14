Home

POWERED BY

Services
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
New Bethel Union Cemetery
135 New Bethel Church Road
Kempton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Varner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Varner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Varner Obituary
Margaret M. Varner, 64, passed away on July 12, 2019 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, PA. She was born in Albany Township, a daughter of the late Mark H. Miller and Annetta M. (Varner) Kleinsmith. Margaret was of the Protestant Faith. Survivors include her sister, Betty K. (Steve) Heydt of Akron, PA.; brother, Kermit (Bonnie) Kleinsmith of Reading, PA.; several nieces and nephews. Her graveside service will be July 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the New Bethel Union Cemetery, 135 New Bethel Church Road Kempton, PA 19529. Rev. Jeffrey Merwine will officiate. Arrangements by the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now