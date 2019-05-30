Margaret M. "Peggie" Wilsey, 86, of Quakertown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Williams R. "Bill" Wilsey, who died in 2010. Born in Perkasie, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Mary (Hermann) Rittenhouse. She worked alongside her husband and was the Vice President and Bookkeeper of their family business, Wilsey Tool Company in Quakertown for 25 years, until retiring in 1990. Mrs. Wilsey was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Quakertown where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She volunteered as a Brownies' and Girl Scouts' Leader, and with the March of Dimes. She dearly loved her family, and enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling in their motorhome, even driving to Alaska, and having the opportunity to dance with Eskimo children. She is survived by two sons: Michael A. Wilsey and his wife, Myra, of Perkasie, Timothy W. Wilsey and his wife, Susan, of Quakertown, a daughter, Patricia A. Mitchell and her husband, David, of Quakertown, a grandson, Andrew T. Wilsey, two sisters-in-law: Kathleen Rittenhouse, and Marilyn Wilsey-Wenhold, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951. Entombment will follow in the Perkasie Mausoleum. Family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or to the Quakertown Food Pantry, P O Box 278, Quakertown, PA 18951, or to the St. Isidore's Food Pantry, 603 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary