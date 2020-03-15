|
|
Margaret Mary Ferry, 81, of Bethlehem passed away March 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph B. Ferry who passed away April 2019. The couple was married for 56 years. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Ewing. She was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School and Lafayette College. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and had many interests including quilting, gardening and cooking. She is survived by her children, Margaret Ferry, Joseph Ferry and wife Tammy, Katherine Ferry Galow and husband James, Caroline Ferry Houck, James Ewing Ferry, and Mary Ferry Flowers and husband Rob; grandchildren Paul, Alexandra and Connor Houck, Sydney, Maggie and Katherine Flowers, Thomas Galow and step grandsons Erik and Kevin Galow; nephew Hugh Ferry; sisters Helen McCauley, Catherine Fylypowycz, Mary Zoshak, and Lisa Butchy and brothers Jack Ewing and Robert Ewing and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother James Ewing.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, March 20th from 10-11 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM at JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center Street, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare of Northampton County, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton PA, 18042, healthyanimalcenter.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020