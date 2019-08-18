Morning Call Obituaries
Margaret Mary Gaspar, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Niklas and Hermina (Kundek) Timko. She was the widow of Michael G. Gaspar, Sr. Margaret worked for Bethlehem Steel as a Supervisor and Trainer, retiring in 1951. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she served as the secretary from 1977 to 1988.

SURVIVORS: Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her son, Michael G. Gaspar, Jr. and wife Jean Marie of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter, Marybeth Gaspar of Bethlehem, PA with whom she resided and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, John Timko, Nicholas Timko and Stephen Timko and sisters, Mary Timko, Helen Wieder and Agnes Bragg.

SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem 18020 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem 18020.

SPECIAL THANKS: Margaret's family would like to express a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at St. Luke's Hospital of Fountain Hill. Another special thank you to Doctors Baig, Sharma, Te, Ganufi and Ghetu; Nurses, Robin, Cindy, Rosemeri, Jordan, Alycia, Maria, and Case Manager June Esther.
